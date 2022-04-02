Santa Maria residents now have access to important announcements and events from the city on the new Simplicity app.
Through the free app, citizens can receive aggregated information directly to their phones in real time, including Spanish translation.
"It is great that the city has another tool to reach our residents with important news and events," Mayor Alice Patino said. "This is a good opportunity to better connect our community."
Users can download the app from Google Play or the Apple Store, then choose Santa Maria as the city of residence, setting notification preferences after that.
To download the app, visit https://simplicity.app.link/santa-maria.