The Circuit: PCPA takes audience into the fields

A former Santa Maria church pastor and his wife have denied allegations of sexual misconduct by four female ex-parishioners in two lawsuits filed in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, leading to a third party stepping in to resolve a back-and-forth dispute for facts in the case through a process that concluded in January.
The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arre…
Three local growers were fined thousands of dollars after a banned pesticide was detected on strawberries sold at a Fresno grocery store and traced back to a field outside Santa Maria, according to state regulators.
After a successful first year with over 15,000 in attendance, Santa Maria Open Streets is preparing to feature even more hands-on activities and resources at their second annual celebration.
“I can't overemphasize the need for it. This is something that’s going to keep us close, and it’ll be something we can share with our regional partners,” Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen said of the new shooting range.
A Santa Maria man and woman were arrested in February and are facing numerous charges following an investigation into an alleged December residential burglary in which a large amount of cash was stolen from a safe that belonged to an elderly victim, according to a police spokesman.
Eighteen suspects were arrested Friday, including a juvenile, on various charges following a massive parole and probation compliance operation involving more than a dozen law enforcement agencies in south San Luis Obispo County.
A Nipomo man was arrested Friday on a felony charge after allegedly pointing a high-powered laser at a California Highway Patrol airplane crew that was on patrol during a multi-agency operation in south San Luis Obispo County.
Santa Barbara County sheriff's employees exchanged candy, perks for sexual favors from inmates, documents show
Details of alleged abuse committed by two Santa Barbara County sheriff's custody employees were revealed in court documents filed Thursday in Superior Court, accusing the two men of using their positions inside the Main Jail to gain sexual favors from female inmates in exchange for candy and other items.
A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge in January dismissed a pair of assault-related charges stemming from an incident in which two alleged gang members, including an Operation Matador defendant, attacked an inmate inside jail last October, court records show.