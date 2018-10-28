Following their birth at the 1893 World Exposition in Chicago, carnivals became a tradition in small-town America, bringing excitement and entertainment to rural communities.
The assembly of mechanical rides, games of skill, burlesque shows, fortune tellers, mutated animals and human oddities reached peak popularity during the early 20th century.
Then, as new forms of communication brought the world into everyone’s living room, the lure of the independent traveling sideshow began to fade.
This week, however, a very special carnival operated by up to 50 carnies is returning to Solvang— just in time for Halloween.
Subtitled “A Small Town’s Nightmare,” CarnEvil is the 2018 edition of the annual haunt that has put the fear of “things that go bump in the night” into Santa Ynez Valley residents for more than two decades.
Fred Lageman and his eight-person crew of city staff and volunteers have been hard at work for more than a week crafting this year’s 30,000 square feet of fear at Solvang Festival Theater.
The annual haunt is sponsored by the Solvang Parks & Recreation Department and Buellton Recreation, but Lageman is the mastermind who comes up with each year’s theme.
Lageman actually schedules the themes several years into the future and starts collecting the props he’ll need for each one years in advance.
This year’s haunt has a simple but scary premise:
“Back in the day, a carnival came to this small town — not Solvang, but a theoretical small town — and never did leave,” explained Lageman, director of the Solvang Parks & Recreation Department, as he took a brief break from construction Wednesday.
“All the townspeople left, but the carnies stayed behind,” he said, leaving open the question of just where those townspeople went.
Those who venture inside CarnEvil on Oct. 30 or 31 will enter a murderous Midway filled with killer clowns, frightening freaks and horrific hucksters.
The scariest haunt will be Tuesday night, when 50 volunteer “monsters” will roam the grounds.
“We’ll have a few less on Halloween because of family activities,” Lageman said.
Visitors will be herded through in groups, each led by one of the 18 volunteer guides who assure no one misses a frightening encounter or becomes lost in the maze of passageways.
“We’ll have a fun house warehouse … and a gypsy camp where some of the carnies live,” Lageman said.
Although the community haunted house occupied several locations before making Solvang Festival Theater its home in 2003, it has been scaring local residents for a quarter of a century now.
For the 25th anniversary edition, Lageman and crew have pulled out all the stops.
“We’ve definitely gone big,” he said.
CarnEvil will be open from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
“The first half-hour is kid ‘friendlier,’ when it’s still light and the little kids can go through and see the sets without the monsters scaring them — too much,” Lageman said.
Second Street in front of the theater will be closed to traffic so catering trucks can park and local organizations can set up booths in the roadway.
CarnEvil admission is $9 for those age 13 and younger and $11 for everyone else.
Advance tickets are available online at www.cityofsolvang.com and http://buelltonrec.com.
Tickets can also be purchased at the gate using cash, credit cards or checks.