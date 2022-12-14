The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Board of Education welcomed two new and one reelected member at Tuesday night's meeting. All three members were sworn in at the Support Services Center on Skyway Drive.

Superintendent Antonio Garcia administered the Oath of Office to Feliciano Aguilar, representing Area 2, David Baskett, from Area 5, and Diana Perez, who kept her seat on the board and will represent Area 4. All terms are set to expire in December of 2026. 

Aguilar has been working in the local elementary school district for the last 15 years or so and he has two kids that attend schools in the district. He extends gratitude to his wife, Laura, reminding the public this is a family effort to help make his move to the school board possible.

Photos: SMJUHSD Board of Education welcomes new members

