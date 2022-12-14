A group photo of all board members, former and new. Bottom row, from left, to right is president Diana Perez, Dominick Palera, Carol Karamitsos and Superintendent Antonio Garcia. In the back row is all current board members: Amy Lopez, Dr. Jack Gavin, Feliciano Aguilar and David Baskett.
Three new board members took the Oath of Office Tuesday, including Feliciano Aguilar, representing Area 2, David Baskett, from Area 5, and Diana Perez, from Area 4. All terms are set to expire in Dec. 2026.
A group photo of all board members, former and new. Bottom row, from left, to right is president Diana Perez, Dominick Palera, Carol Karamitsos and Superintendent Antonio Garcia. In the back row is all current board members: Amy Lopez, Dr. Jack Gavin, Feliciano Aguilar and David Baskett.
President Diana Perez gives a plaque to former member Carol Karamitsos as a parting gift from the board.
Contributed
Three new board members took the Oath of Office Tuesday, including Feliciano Aguilar, representing Area 2, David Baskett, from Area 5, and Diana Perez, from Area 4. All terms are set to expire in Dec. 2026.
The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Board of Education welcomed two new and one reelected member at Tuesday night's meeting. All three members were sworn in at the Support Services Center on Skyway Drive.
Superintendent Antonio Garcia administered the Oath of Office to Feliciano Aguilar, representing Area 2, David Baskett, from Area 5, and Diana Perez, who kept her seat on the board and will represent Area 4. All terms are set to expire in December of 2026.
Aguilar has been working in the local elementary school district for the last 15 years or so and he has two kids that attend schools in the district. He extends gratitude to his wife, Laura, reminding the public this is a family effort to help make his move to the school board possible.
“I wanted to contribute to education in the Santa Maria Valley in a greater way than just my job," Aguilar said. "So I hope that being here I can work with my colleagues, the staff and our community at-large to maximize student success to the extent possible."
Baskett kept his introduction to the community and board simple and short.
“Thirty-nine years in Santa Maria, thanks to the voters for letting me come here and hopefully the other voters will be okay with that. I wish you a Merry Christmas and no other comments," Baskett said.
It has been a tradition of the board to have the current clerk be appointed as the president. Therefore, after a roll call vote, the board approved Perez as president. Perez was first elected in November of 2014 and won reelection this fall.
“We are happy to welcome the new board members to our governance team,” Superintendent Garcia said. “I look forward to celebrating the achievements of students and staff with them and the rest of the school board."
Former SMJUHSD Board of Education members Carol Karamitsos and Dominick Palera were elected in 2006 and 2014, respectively. Both Karamitsos and Palera were present at Tuesday night's board meeting where they were given plaques, a proper farewell and celebratory energy filled the room. Baskett defeated Palera in the Area 5 race and Karamitsos resigned from her seat to run for city council.
“Really, it's a celebration tonight of the two new board members,” said Palera. “I'm glad that Diana got reelected, that's fantastic and the board has two new members and I want to wish them all the best. Feliciano and David may enjoy your time on the board as much as I have enjoyed the last eight years."
As Palera and Karamitsos said their goodbyes, each board member got to say something as well. Baskett shared that he developed a great respect for Palera in regards to what he’s done and Baskett hopes he can follow in his footsteps.
Karamitsos and Palera helped keep the district fiscally responsible, watched the community pass a more than $100 million bond, known as Measure H 2016, to improve infrastructure, hired two superintendents, oversaw the redirecting process and the creation of a new logo.
Karamitsos extended her gratitude towards all the board members and shared that the people who come to the board meetings have always inspired her and is excited to attend future meetings as a fellow audience member. She is known for sharing poetry at every board meeting and ended her speech with sharing one more poem, "Blessing the Boats" by Lucille Clifton.
“In addition to this plaque, the district is going to be planting a tree in your honor along with the plaque at Righetti High School,” Perez told Karamitsos. “We are doing this because we want you to live forever in our beloved school district."
Karamitsos ran for the District 4 City Council seat this fall and was defeated by Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez.
The primary responsibilities of the board are described as to set a direction for the district, provide a structure by establishing policies, ensure accountability and provide community leadership on behalf of the district and public education. There are a number of specific jobs that effective boards must carry out to fulfill these responsibilities and each board member plays an important role in keeping the district running.
1 of 4
The Board of Education 00
Superintendent Antonio Garcia handing over parting gift to former board member Dominick Palera crafted by members of the Career Technical Education Center.
A group photo of all board members, former and new. Bottom row, from left, to right is president Diana Perez, Dominick Palera, Carol Karamitsos and Superintendent Antonio Garcia. In the back row is all current board members: Amy Lopez, Dr. Jack Gavin, Feliciano Aguilar and David Baskett.
Three new board members took the Oath of Office Tuesday, including Feliciano Aguilar, representing Area 2, David Baskett, from Area 5, and Diana Perez, from Area 4. All terms are set to expire in Dec. 2026.
Photos: SMJUHSD Board of Education welcomes new members
1 of 4
The Board of Education 00
Superintendent Antonio Garcia handing over parting gift to former board member Dominick Palera crafted by members of the Career Technical Education Center.
Contributed
Boardedu 02
President Diana Perez gives a plaque to former member Carol Karamitsos as a parting gift from the board.
Contributed
Boardedu 01
A group photo of all board members, former and new. Bottom row, from left, to right is president Diana Perez, Dominick Palera, Carol Karamitsos and Superintendent Antonio Garcia. In the back row is all current board members: Amy Lopez, Dr. Jack Gavin, Feliciano Aguilar and David Baskett.
Three new board members took the Oath of Office Tuesday, including Feliciano Aguilar, representing Area 2, David Baskett, from Area 5, and Diana Perez, from Area 4. All terms are set to expire in Dec. 2026.
Contributed
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.