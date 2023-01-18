 Skip to main content
The Ballard Inn opens new restaurant 'Plume' for dining, introduces new chef

The Ballard Inn's new restaurant concept — dubbed "Plume" — is now open to diners, this time under the leadership of executive chef and local resident Bailey Smith, who brings to the table "intentional" house-made cooking.

“There’s purpose behind our food preparation and our selection of specific ingredients, something which has really been highlighted for me since I’ve been learning about Thai cuisine,” said Smith, who more recently worked alongside Chef Nikolas Ramirez at his "Na Na THAI popup dinners" at Bar Le Côte in Los Olivos.

“For example, I hand craft our sauces using tools like a mortar and pestle," Smith said. "No machines here."

011623 Ballard Inn 1

Executive Chef Bailey Smith takes the helm at the The Ballard Inn's new restaurant, "Plume."

Executive Chef Bailey Smith plates a salad at the Plume at The Ballard Inn, now open for dining.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

