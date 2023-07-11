The perfect place to scream, eat all you can eat and go home with a giant, random stuffed animal is back. That's right, the 130th annual Santa Barbara County Fair has begun.

Lots of family fun and excitement is planned for the county fair, which starts Wednesday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Santa Maria Fairpark CEO Caitlin Miller said this year all vendor spots were sold out and the community stage will feature local singers, dancers, gymnasts and other acts from opening to closing every single day of the fair, which runs through Sunday.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0