The race for the 24th Congressional District seat pits a Republican challenger who says it’s time for a new attitude in the House of Representatives against a Democratic incumbent who is running on his accomplishments during his two years in office.
Incumbent Santa Barbara Democrat Salud Carbajal will try to fend off Santa Barbara Republican challenger Justin Fareed, who is making his third bid for the seat in the Nov. 6 General Election.
Carbajal and Fareed went head-to-head in the 2016 General Election, which Carbajal won. The 24th Congressional District includes Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, and the Los Padres National Forest area of Ventura County.
The two wound up facing each other again on this year’s November ballot after eliminating Republican candidate Michael Erin Woody of Morro Bay in the June 8 primary.
Here’s a brief look at the two candidates and their platforms:
Justin Fareed
Fareed, 30, ran for the 24th District seat as the youngest candidate in 2014 and was eliminated by a narrow margin in the June primary.
He sought the seat again in 2016, when he lost to Carbajal in the November election.
Although he has not yet held a public office, Fareed has served as a legislative aide to Kentucky Congressman Ed Whitfield, who served as chairman of the Energy & Power Subcommittee, and was involved in drafting several bills.
Fareed has said he believes it’s time for congressional leadership with a new attitude for getting things done.
“It is time to hold Congress accountable,” he said.
The focal points of his campaign include strong support for local law enforcement agencies, including improving communication between local and federal agencies.
He also has pledged to strengthen the economy by encouraging businesses to stay in the region, drawing back those that have left and preventing the exodus of more by reducing onerous regulations.
“As president of my family’s business, I understand how difficult it is for businesses to help grow the economy and create jobs,” said Fareed, who was born and raised on the Central Coast. “Young people who were born here and grew up here can’t afford to stay on the Central Coast because of the lack of jobs, high cost of living and skyrocketing tuition.”
He added, “I’ve seen businesses pick up and leave, and increased burdens on the middle class that will only become worse with Carbajal in office — not to mention the numerous votes Carbajal has taken against our law enforcement, weakening their ability to keep crime out of our neighborhoods and keep us safe.”
Salud Carbajal
The son of a farmworker, Carbajal, 53, was born in Moroleón, Mexico, and immigrated to Arizona with his family, who later moved to California.
He served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and was first elected to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors as the 1st District representative in 2004 and was re-elected in 2008 and 2012.
Carbajal sits on the House Committee on the Budget and on the Armed Services Committee as a member of the Subcommittee on Readiness and the Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces.
He also is a member of the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus.
Issues he’s concerned about include wasteful spending in the military and the size of the defense budget, making higher education affordable and accessible to students from a wider range of backgrounds “without the crushing burden of student loan debt.”
Carbajal said he is opposed to additional offshore oil drilling, favoring environmental protection, and opposed to laws to increase gun ownership, although he also wants reasonable measures that support the 2nd Amendment.
As for health care, he said it’s important to keep prescription drug prices low and he wants to find bipartisan solutions to issues with the Affordable Care Act.
“Moving forward, it’s our responsibility to protect people’s right to accessible, affordable and nondiscriminatory health care,” he said.
Carbajal said he supports Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, but he said the current immigration system needs an overhaul.
“As a son of immigrants and (an) immigrant myself to the United States, I believe that it is important that we have a fair immigration system that works, and unfortunately our current system is seriously flawed,” he said.