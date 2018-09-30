Call it a comeback — UCLA alum, third-generation cattle rancher and Republican candidate for the 24th Congressional District Justin Fareed is campaigning to represent the Central Coast on a platform he says “puts people over politics" in areas of public safety and economic growth.
“Politics has overridden the ability to truly govern and bring forward strong policies for our future,” said Fareed, who is challenging incumbent Democrat Salud Carbajal for the seat. The 24th Congressional District includes Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, and part of Ventura County comprised mainly of U.S. Forest Service land.
Speaking during an interview with the Santa Maria Times, Fareed promised that if elected, he will “be a solutions-oriented representative for our community,” in issues including public safety, education, clean water, environment, immigration reform, agriculture and economic growth.
Born and raised on the Central Coast, Santa Barbara native Fareed attended Santa Barbara High School, played football at UCLA and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science. After graduation, Fareed worked as a legislative aide for Republican Congressman Ed Whitfield of Kentucky, during which he helped draft several bills.
Fareed, 30, is the president of his family’s business, Pro Band Sports Industries Inc., which specializes in the design and manufacture of sports medical devices. Fareed also spends his time overseeing his family’s cattle ranch.
Running for Congress
Fareed first entered the political arena in 2014 as an underdog in the 24th Congressional District. He lost in the primary to Republican Chris Mitchum, who went on to be the Republican challenger for incumbent Congressman Lois Capps.
Capps won, but announced her retirement in 2016, opening the door for a number of Central Coast civic leaders to throw their hats in the ring, including Fareed. He and then-1st District Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal emerged from the crowded field and became the front-runners in the June 7 primary.
In 2016, Fareed ran a campaign that promised to fix a broken system in Washington, D.C., and aimed to create a more business-friendly environment in the Central Coast. At age 27, Fareed was the youngest candidate vying for the seat.
The candidates squared off in the 2016 general election, but Fareed lost to Carbajal, who pulled 53.4 percent of the vote, or 166,034 votes to Fareed’s 46.6 percent, or 144,780 votes.
In the fall of 2017, Fareed announced his plans to challenge Carbajal again, criticizing what he described as the freshman congressman’s lack of leadership and effectiveness during his first year in Washington and during his time as a county supervisor.
Fareed said that his time as Whitfield’s aide taught him the ins and outs of public policy as well as how to evaluate and assess problems, then work with others to develop solutions.
Fareed said that he's making another bid for the seat because he's “the right person to be the voice for the Central Coast,” and promises to be the problem solver that will fight for the public during a time of ultra-partisan politics across the nation.
“One thing I gathered back then [as an aide], and I think, [has] gotten much worse now, is the fact that politics has overridden the ability to truly govern and bring forward strong policies for our future,” Fareed said.
Setting priorities
Fareed said if elected his top priorities for the Central Coast are public safety, local economic growth, securing disaster relief funding for the recent wildfires and mudslides, clean water and energy and vocational public education for students.
Fareed said he promises to fight against overreaching regulations for small businesses that create more local jobs in the region, and that he supports the federally-backed H-2A guest farmworker program.
He committed to fighting for a fair and comprehensive merit-based immigration system, and said that there should be discussions about downgrading the classification of marijuana at the federal level from a Schedule 1 drug on par with heroin to a lower category. The next step would be to work toward “what’s best for public safety interests moving forward,” he said.
On public safety
Vowing to be tough on crime, Fareed backs Kate’s Law, which raised the penalties for undocumented immigrants who re-enter the United States after being deported, and states that “public safety should be the top priority of any representative in office.” He touts his backing from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Association and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Association, including SLO County Sheriff Ian Parkinson.
“We need to make sure that we could have greater collaboration and cooperation between our local public safety and first responders and our feds,” Fareed said. “If you detain [and] arrest someone who has a history of aggravated criminal conduct and you don’t have the ability to work with federal agencies, that’s a tremendous problem and frankly [voting for] those laws would’ve solved that problem so that they would’ve [resulted in] detentions.”
Fareed said local communities are plagued by issues ranging from gang violence to repeat offenders out on the streets, and promises to support law and order to keep families safe.
“I think our law enforcement does the best job they possibly can, the men and women who serve us, [who] put their lives on the line every single day,” he said.
Bridging party lines
Fareed pledged that he “will work with anybody, as long as we can focus on addressing the origin of the problem.” Then, he said, lay out “practical solutions to that problem,” which he said he’s done his whole life, “whether it was playing team sports growing up or working different trade shows” and meeting different kinds of people.
Fareed pointed to his time in Washington, D.C., where he worked with both Democrats and Republicans across the aisle but focused on a common goal, which he said “requires a lot of focus and drive, persistence to really construct good practical policy solutions” and build consensual support.
“I’m making sure that we’re focusing on solutions and results that put people ahead of politics or party interests — that’s why I’m running,” Fareed said. “I was born and raised in our community — I love this community and my roots are deeply ingrained here.
"I’m saddened to see so many that are born here, raised here, go to school here and can’t afford to live here or can’t find a job here. That’s what invoked my desire to do this — to take our Central Coast values to Washington.”