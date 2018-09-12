The Santa Maria Valley YMCA is getting ready for its 39th annual "Fun"raiser golf tournament.
The "Fun"raiser will be held Friday, Sept. 28, at the Santa Maria Country Club.
The four-person scramble tournament begins with a shotgun start at 12 p.m. with champions crowned in both the low gross (no handicaps) and low net (with handicaps figured in) divisions.
The Helicopter Golf Ball drop will be held at 5 p.m. with an awards banquet and auction to follow.
The entry fee is $175 and includes one entry to the golf ball drop. Additional balls are available for $25 apiece.
Tickets for the dinner and auction are available for $30.
To sign up or get more details, call Cathy Otero at (805) 937-8521 or send an email to cotero@smvymca.org.