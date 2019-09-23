The annual Mayors' Ball is returning to the Santa Maria Country Club at 6 p.m. on Oct. 12, when the Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Solvang and Guadalupe mayors will join North Santa Barbara County United Way to celebrate the nonprofit's 60 years of work in the county.
Formal attire is encouraged for the 13th annual event that will feature a gourmet dinner, dancing and live music performed by Steppin' Out.
Guests also will also hear about United Way's homelessness and literacy programs, like the Imagination Library, Power Readers and Home for Good, and how they can support the nonprofit's work in the area.
Tickets for the Mayors' Ball celebration are $125 a person or $200 a couple. Seating is limited.
Visit www.themayorsball.com or call 805-922-0329, ext. 103, to purchase tickets or for more information.