The 15th annual all-make, all model Cruzin' for Life Car Show Saturday drew auto enthusiasts to Santa Maria Fairpark, while raising money to support cancer patients.
The event, founded in 2004 by Clifford Labastida, supports Marian Cancer Care Services and the Tri-Counties Make-a-Wish Foundation.
Labastida and his brothers had the idea 14 years ago to find an alternative way to raise funds to help fight cancer but also have fun doing so -- with cars.
The organization's first event raised $15,000 for the American Cancer Society.
The car show, which followed Friday night's survivor cruise down Broadway, featured live music and a meet and greet for car show drivers.
Last year's $150,000 donation to the Mission Hope Cancer Center was the largest ever.