Ever since George Woehlke worked on his Air Force buddy's classic Mercury Cougar, it became his dream to buy one for himself.
"I fell in love with these cars when I used to help my friend work on it all the time," he reminisced Saturday at the 16th annual All Ford Car Show, hosted by the Santa Maria Model A Ford Club at Orcutt Union Plaza.
His friend had originally planned to give him the car long after they both left the service, but a tragic crash changed those plans, Woehlke said.
Five years later, he found his own classic -- a moss green, 1967 XR7 Mercury Cougar, which used to be considered "a man's car" but lost popularity with the public, he said, adding it was something he never understood.
"I love this car, especially her color; it's just such a classic," said Woehlke, as he stood by the Cougar, whose name is Elizabeth.
Woehlke met Elizabeth in 2005. She belonged to a Fresno woman who had died and left the car to her son, who lives in Lake Nacimiento.
"I then bought Elizabeth when I went up to Lake Nacimiento, and I've been traveling with her ever since," Woehlke said. "I even took her to my Class of 1967 Venice High School reunion recently. I take her everywhere."
While the original interior remains intact, Woehlke said he made lots of modifications to the car, including the engine and wheel rims.
"What people like most about Elizabeth is her color," he said. "She's very popular at shows."
Woehlke and his Cougar joined over a hundred other classic whips at Saturday's event, which not only showcased the vehicles but raised money for scholarships to be awarded to students enrolled in Hancock College's industrial technology program. Funds come from entry fees and raffle ticket sales.
Woehlke, who brings Elizabeth to over a dozen car shows a year, including Ventura, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Cambria and Paso Robles, said he hoped to continue doing so.
Although he called Elizabeth "his only child," he plans to save up to buy another car just like her in the future.