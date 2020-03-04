Text message reporting coronavirus at SMHS is a hoax, school officials say

Santa Maria school officials on Wednesday said rumors of coronavirus cases, circulated in a text message on social media are a hoax.

The text message falsely stated that four cases of coronavirus were reported in Santa Barbara County, including two at Santa Maria High School, according to Santa Maria Joint Union High School District spokesman Kenny Klein.

No cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, have been reported at SMHS or in the county, Klein said.

The district alerted law enforcement to the hoax text on Wednesday, Klein said, as well as students, staff and parents.

Local school districts taking proactive approach to preventing coronavirus As concern about the spread of COVID-19, commonly referred to as coronavirus, grows nationally, several local school districts are taking steps to protect students from potential outbreaks.

The Public Health Department reports no cases of coronavirus in the county, although officials are taking precautions in the event the disease should emerge.

County health officials on Tuesday released a list or protocols for screening passengers on cruise ships docking in Santa Barbara.

The first case of coronavirus was reported in December 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan and the virus has rapidly spread throughout the world, according to the World Health Organization.