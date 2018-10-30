Hundreds of people, from preschoolers to senior citizens, turned out Tuesday for the first of two nights of fright and fun at the annual haunt in the Solvang Festival Theater.
This year, the CarnEvil came to town, but only the brave ventured through the gates for a long walk into darkness.
“I haven’t been here before — this is my first time — but Leighton has,” said Roy Schmitter, waiting at the head of the line with Leighton Casey, who is excited and having difficulty standing still. “Grandma was busy, so Grandpa got the duty.”
Suddenly the gates open and the pair vanish headlong into the dark, led by a guide and followed by half a dozen other thrill seekers, with another guide bringing up the rear.
Entering the CarnEvil, patrons are greeted by a glowing clown that rises from a box — perhaps the friendliest face they’ll see until they leave the grounds many long minutes later.
Winding through switchback passageways, it’s easy to see why a guide brings up the rear.
A straggler or anyone who takes a wrong turn could easily become lost in the maze — perhaps forever.
All along the way, clowns with ghastly makeup, bulging eyes and lots of long, sharp teeth loom suddenly from the darkness or materialize from the walls to wander along in the opposite direction along with waifs with stark white faces and black eye sockets wearing tattered gowns.
You see the same ones again and again, just seconds after you saw them several turns and two walls away.
And there’s one clown who towers over you, bending to look down into your face as if you’re a donut in a display case.
Circus and arcade music blasts from above, from walls that seem to move.
Clown noses honk, rushing blasts of air, the sound and flash of machine guns in the darkness, giant spiders, heaps of skulls, skeletons, creepy deformed babies, rats — whatever you fear, it will find you here.
A clown face with black eyes and fangs like an alien rushes from the darkness and a little girl shrieks.
Later, 9-year-old Anna Savage says that one scared her more than anything else in the CarnEvil.
“I wasn’t expecting him right there,” she said. “Where did he come from?”
A train with evil red eyes suddenly appears in a tunnel and the whistle blows loudly.
Outside, Chris DeVaux is wandering around with his clown face but all dressed in black like the evil gunslinger in an old Western.
DeVaux, who lives in Goleta but works at the Alisal Guest Ranch, said for eight or nine years he’s been haunting the spectacles put on by the Solvang Parks & Recreation Department and Buellton Recreation and previously worked haunted houses in Los Angeles.
What makes him keep doing it?
“The scaring is a lot of fun,” he says from behind a black kerchief. “Figuring out what gets to people. But not over the top. Sometimes parents bring kids who really shouldn’t be here. You have to kind of read the crowd.”
Another group leaves the haunt, returning to the bright and relatively quiet sidewalk and street where about a hundred people are milling about.
“Yay, we made it,” a couple of them yell.
Then suddenly, from out of nowhere, a clown who looks like he died and was resurrected comes sliding toward them on all fours, sparks flying from his hands and knees as they screech across the concrete.
With shrieks and screams, the kids are sprinting down the street. The adults are screaming, too, but not moving, perhaps paralyzed by fear.
One family taking it all in is Jeremy and Caitlyn Cox “from down by Castaic, kind of,” there with 10-year-old son Jackson and 8-year-old daughter Soara.
Jeremy said he was in town on business but read about the annual haunt online and decided to bring the family along.
“It was pretty cool ... I guess,” Jackson said, seeming a bit unsure. “That one clown really scared me.”
“I loved it,” Soara chimed in. “I want to do it again.”
“Not me,” Jackson said. “I want some cotton candy.”
“She’s the real horror fan,” Jeremy said.
“She loves being scared,” Caitlyn added. “Jackson, not so much.”
Jeremy looks at his watch.
“We have to drive back tonight,” Caitlyn said. “We kept the kids out of school today, but they have to go back tomorrow.”
“I’m sure they’ll have some tales to tell their classmates,” Jeremy said as Jackson dragged him toward the cotton candy vendor.
Another group exits the haunt, the clown slides again, more screams split the night.
The sliding clown is Fred Lageman, the director of Solvang Parks & Recreation Department, who comes up with each year’s theme and organizes staff and volunteers to build the set and serve as “monsters” as well as guides.
Usually, he wields a chainsaw as he slides along the sidewalk, but this year he handed that off to another clown.
The guide bringing up the rear stops to chat. It’s Ken Zigler, who is volunteering for the first time this year, first working a couple of weeks to help build the set. Tonight, after finding organizers were short on volunteer guides, he’s leading groups through the maze
“I just took a group of boys through,” Zigler said. “They were about 14 or 15. It was great. It was just like I was that age again.
“Fred does a really good job with this. In fact, for a small town, it’s just … oh, I’m needed,” he said, and hurried off to lead another group through the CarnEvil.