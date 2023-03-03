Not for the faint of heart.

Consider this a warning, because Paranormal Cirque II is back in Santa Maria to scare and entertain the life out of local horror fanatics with its unique, bold and raunchy R-rated circus.

This is the second time Paranormal Cirque II has made a stop in Santa Maria since August of last year. Hosts for the show are Steve Copeland and Ryan Combs, who hold comedy bits in between acts to bring an element of humor for the audience. The event is hosted by the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Paranormal Cirque ll returned to the Santa Maria Fairpark with it's dark theatre show opening night Thursday.

Performers of the Paranormal Cirque ll theatre close the show Thursday night at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

