Teresa Martinez-Baker: Dr. T balances family, chiropractic practice

She had married her sweetheart, Dave Baker, in November 2005 and they were expecting their first child. It was time to stop the commute, work closer to home, and prepare for the work-family balance they aspired to achieve.

In August 2006, the practice doors opened.

“Any big decisions we make we work together on to determine what will really benefit everyone. (Dave) may not be physically in my office doing my work, but his ideas, his support are what keep me going. He gives me all the space I need to be able to concentrate on my patients and what they need,” Martinez-Baker said.

Their family has grown to include three active children: 13-year-old Cameron, 8-year-old Aubrianna, and 6-year-old Raymond. The family calendar is full of Boy Scouting activities for Cameron, multiple sports for he and his sister Aubrianna, and at some point in just about any weekend, any number of family members may be found pedaling at River Bend Bike Park, which they helped establish.

“It is hard trying to balance all the hats of being a wife, mom and doctor because I have such caring feeling that my patients are my family. I’m just trying to do what I can to help our town be better and to help people feel better. I live from my heart and try to be a good person,” Martinez-Baker said.