Teresa Arredondo's story is neither glamorous or sparkling. She wasn’t born to rich parents and does not have famous relatives. Her father was assassinated when she was 5 years old, and she only finished elementary school.

She came to the U.S. when she was 15, worked as a farmworker, has suffered sexism throughout her life, and was almost killed in a domestic violence attack, she said.

But in July, more than 650,000 people applauded her unique and revolutionary work, presented at night with pyrotechnics and theatrical music, during the first night show at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, in Wisconsin, the largest airshow in the world.

