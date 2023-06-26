062623 Ytias Creek Bridge reconstruction

An Emergency Embankment Reconstruction Project on Highway 1 near Ytias Creek Bridge is underway through July.

 Contributed

An emergency project to repair Highway 1, one-half mile north of Jalama Road, is nearly complete and will result in the removal of a temporary signal on Friday, June 30, that includes removal of protective barriers also located at the site, Caltrans District 5 announced.

Motorists can expect intermittent minor work at this location into early July, with a lane closure and one-way reversing traffic control from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., officials said.

The $3 million emergency embankment reconstruction project was prompted by a washout of the roadway on Feb. 25.

 

