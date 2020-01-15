Temporary detour at Union Valley Parkway and California Boulevard to be in place Monday

The city of Santa Maria is warning drivers a temporary detour will be in place at the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and California Boulevard for the installation of signs and pavement markings to establish an all-way stop.

Travel lanes on Union Valley Parkway heading toward the intersection will be detoured at the intersections of Union Valley Parkway with Blosser Road and Foxenwood Lane, a city spokesman said.

The detour will be in place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Motorists may experience delays during the construction.

The city recommends that drivers obey all temporary construction signs and lane closures and reduce driving speeds in construction areas where workers may be present, the spokesman said.

Drivers should use alternate routes whenever possible to avoid delays and minimize inconveniences, he said.

Questions may be directed to the engineering division of the Public Works Department at 805-925-0951 ext. 2225.

