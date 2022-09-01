Although Santa Maria and Lompoc will be spared the blistering heat that will cook inland valleys and mountains, temperature records in the two cities could still fall on Saturday, a local forecaster said.
Cuyama Valley is also a target for several days of record-setting temperatures, based on the forecast highs.
On Tuesday, the National Weather Service office in Oxnard issued an excessive heat warning for the inland areas of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties from Wednesday through Monday.
By Thursday, forecasters had added a heat advisory for a swath from near the Gaviota Coast up through Santa Maria, Guadalupe, Nipomo and into San Luis Obispo, skirting just to the east of Lompoc along the way.
Central Coast meteorologist John Lindsey, who provides forecasts to the Santa Maria Times, said high temperatures are the result of a massive high-pressure area centered just north of Four Corners, where the borders of Utah, Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico meet.
The high-pressure area will turn inland areas into a furnace, but temperatures in the coastal valleys for the rest of the week won’t come close to breaking any records except on Saturday, he said.
“The reason being, in the afternoon we’ll be seeing northwest winds,” Lindsey said. “That’s kind of like nature’s air-conditioning.
“It is a major area of high pressure, but we will not have the offshore winds like we usually do,” he added. “Except areas that really will warm up are south-facing beaches like … Avila Beach and Pismo Beach, where the northwest winds come up over the Irish Hills. And Gaviota will suffer through the Sundowner winds.”
Santa Barbara County Fire Department on Wednesday issued a warning for wildfire conditions along the coast from the heat, low humidity and Sundowner winds. Northern coastal areas will be cooler.
“It’s still going to be pretty warm but probably not record-breaking, except for Sept. 3,” Lindsay said Thursday. “In Lompoc, the record for that day is only 85 degrees, set in 1955. That record’s held for 72 years.”
But he noted the predicted high for that day is 87.
“The rest of the days, the records are in the upper 90s into the 100s,” Lindsey said, adding, “All those records came from 1984.”
Forecast highs for the rest of the weekend are 92 on Sunday, then dropping to 87 on Monday and decreasing the rest of the week.
Santa Maria could also break its record — or at least tie it — on Saturday, when the forecast high is 88, which is the same as the record for that date set in 2009.
“But the other days, the records are all in the high 90s to low 100s,” Lindsey said.
The temperatures in Santa Maria are predicted to peak at 90 degrees on Sunday, when the record is 105.
“So I don’t think the temperatures will be record-breaking,” Lindsey said. “The highs will probably all occur during the late morning hours. Then the afternoon winds will kick in and cool things down.
“However, the inland areas are going to be smoking hot,” he added.
New Cuyama could set records practically every day from Saturday through Tuesday.
“Cuyama is going to have an extended spell of hot weather,” Lindsey said.
Forecast highs are 107 on Saturday, 110 on Sunday, 110 on Monday, 105 on Tuesday and 105 on Wednesday.
The records there for those dates are 104 Saturday, 106 Sunday, 106 Monday, 101 Tuesday and 102 Wednesday, all set in 1980.
Forecast temperatures for Santa Ynez Valley are 93 on Friday, 98 on Saturday and 103 on Sunday.
The National Weather Service doesn’t keep track of temperature records for the Santa Ynez Valley, but Lindsey said on Sept. 6, 2020, the temperature in Solvang hit 121 degrees.
“We’ll get nowhere close to that in those areas,” he said.