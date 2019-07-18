In a small, dark room in Hancock College's Public Safety Training Complex, a group of teenagers from the Santa Maria Valley tested their composure and judgement while learning what it's like to carry a badge and a gun.
For four days the teens have explored the inner workings of a police station — from dispatching calls to collecting and processing evidence — and the duties of a sworn law enforcement officer as part of a week-long "Police Academy" geared toward children ages 12 to 17. On Thursday, the group of 21 youths entered a simulator designed to test an officer's de-escalation and tactical awareness skills, as well as judgement when choosing between non-lethal and lethal force.
"You have to use good judgement," Sgt. Woodrow Vega, a 26-year veteran of the Santa Maria Police Department, told the kids before they entered the simulation. "That's why our job is so difficult and so [heavily] scrutinized. People don't often agree with the decisions we make."
There is no definitive right or wrong choice, Vega said, rattling off a handful of factors including whether the situation can be de-escalated; poses a threat to officer or public safety; and whether a weapon is visible. Officers must consider all this when making the split-second decision. Sometimes even the most innocuous scenarios — like a man sleeping in his car before a doctor's appointment or a car stopped on the side of a road — have the possibility to escalate.
"I knew it was a simulation...," said Caydn Villalobos, 13, before pausing to collect his thoughts. "You know it was a game, but it felt real."
Villalobos and his partner were presented with what appeared to be a rather routine simulation. The video opened with a verbal argument between two people — a man and a woman — occurring in a parked car. The woman left the car screaming at the man, who got out after a few seconds, grabbed a revolver from the driver's side map pocket and pointed it at the camera.
Villalobos "shot" the man in the video five times with a simulated pistol. Vega, who queued up the simulation, told him officers have to justify their actions after any use of lethal or non-lethal force.
"It gave me a sense of what kind of power police officers have and if they can use it or not," Villalobos said. "It's very important."
Thursday's session, which also included a tour of the Lompoc complex, gave students a glimpse of what it takes to make it through a 26-week police academy and become an officer. Lining the edge of the Complex skidpan, the group watched two police cars — an older Ford Crown Victoria and newer model Dodge Charger — navigate a waterlogged portion of track without skidding or losing control.
"Police officers have to get to the calls that they're dispatched to," explained Rocky Miller, a retired San Luis Obispo Police lieutenant-turned driving instructor for the college's police academy. "If they don't they're no good to anybody."
New cars like the Charger come outfitted with electronic stability control, a vehicle safety feature that limits skidding and improves handling under certain conditions. But with the most advanced safety features, Miller reminded the group that proper handling starts with the driver.
"If you come into a corner way too fast — even with a lot of electronic stability control — the laws of physics take over and you slide off the road and crash," he added. "We're trying to teach people how to drive safe, whether it's their own car or a police car."
The idea of becoming a police officer is something 13 year-old Julie Wiley has always considered. Since there "are not a lot of girls that do it," Wiley hopes to one day complete the academy and become a K-9 Officer.