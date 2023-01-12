The City of Santa Maria has teamed up with local teens to help add a splash of color to a prominent building in town.
The Recreation and Parks Department along with The Environment Makers, a group that specializes in "creating a sense of wonder by transforming spaces using projection, lighting and theming," held a three-day workshop with local teens, giving them the opportunity to be involved in the mural process and help paint 16 4x8-foot wood panels at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center’s art studio.
Teens were able to work in the classes led by artists Kym Cochran and Johnathan Smith. Smith specializes in projection and light art and has worked in notable venues such as Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival, Sea Center at Stearns Wharf and other Santa Barbara venues.
Cochran has worked on projects including “Carsland” and “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance,” both located in Anaheim at Disneyland, and the “Wizarding World of Harry Potter” in Orlando, Florida, at Universal Studios.
According to Dennis Smitherman, the recreation services manager with the city, the mural made up of smaller wood pieces will be installed at the Hobbs Civic Center. The mural will be finished by Cochran and Smith, and the city hopes for an unveiling this spring.
Teens participate in a three day workshop at the Abel Maldonado Youth Center where they learned paint applications and blending techniques on a mural to depict the past, present, and future of Santa Maria.
