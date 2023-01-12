The City of Santa Maria has teamed up with local teens to help add a splash of color to a prominent building in town. 

The Recreation and Parks Department along with The Environment Makers, a group that specializes in "creating a sense of wonder by transforming spaces using projection, lighting and theming," held a three-day workshop with local teens, giving them the opportunity to be involved in the mural process and help paint 16 4x8-foot wood panels at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center’s art studio. 

Teens were able to work in the classes led by artists Kym Cochran and Johnathan Smith. Smith specializes in projection and light art and has worked in notable venues such as Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival, Sea Center at Stearns Wharf and other Santa Barbara venues.

Teens participate in painting new mural to beautify Civic Center | Photos

Teens were invited to participate in a mural project depicting the past, present and future of Santa Maria. Artists learned paint application and blending techniques over a three day workshop at the Abel Maldonado Youth Center.

