Want your teen to experience the beauty of the Central Coast and challenge themselves at the same time?
Don't miss the Summer Teen Trails program hosted by the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department’s Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center and the Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety.
Teens 7th through 12th grades are invited to participate in Summer Teen Trails, which promotes positive relationships with peers, exploring new interests and physical recreation.
Each hike is $10 and includes a lunch. Transportation to and from each trail will be provided. Teen Trails will take place on Tuesdays and the schedule is as follows:
• July 9 - Reservoir Canyon Trails, San Luis Obispo
• July 23 - San Antonio Creek Trails, Santa Barbara
• Aug. 6 - South Hills Trails, San Luis Obispo
A waiver must be signed prior to each hike. Register online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register or at the Recreation and Parks Department’s administrative office (615 S. McClelland Street) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at (805) 925-0951, ext. 2260.