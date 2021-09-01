Local teens are invited to explore the trails of the Central Coast during upcoming Teen Trail outings with the Recreation and Parks Department in the fall.
Three outings are scheduled for Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in September, October and November along trails in San Luis Obispo and near Goleta, and are open to youth in grades 7 to 12.
The first scheduled trip on Sept. 18 will be to Cal Poly Design Village in San Luis Obispo. Additional trips will take place Oct. 16 to the Gaviota Wind Tunnels north of Goleta and Nov. 13 to Johnson Ranch Open Space in San Luis Obispo.
A parent or guardian of all attendees must sign a transportation waiver the morning of the trip.
Teen Trails outings are free, and transportation and snacks are provided. Preregistration is required online via cityofsantamaria.org/register, with around 16 spots available per day.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.