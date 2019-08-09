Local teens spent Friday night swimming, relaxing with music and eating tacos at the “End-of-Summer Pool Bash” hosted by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety.
The event, which was held at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, featured a live DJ and catering from Vaqueras Taco Truck.
It was open to students from seventh to 12th grade.
Santa Barbara County's 24th Congressional District Rep. Salud Carbajal called on Thursday night for passing new legislation to prevent mass sh…
It was organized as part of the work of the the Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety, which seeks to reduce youth violence via safe and healthy opportunities for youth.