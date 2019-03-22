Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials are investigating the Thursday fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Guadalupe after local police asked for assistance.
Around 6:30 p.m., Guadalupe Police responded to a report of a gunshot in a home in the 700 block of Olivera Street, where they found a 17-year-old boy dead from a single gunshot wound, a sheriff’s spokesman said. The circumstances around his death were not apparent, and Guadalupe Police asked the Sheriff’s Office for assistance.
The teen's identity was not released.
Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death as suspicious, the spokesman said, adding that no additional information would be released at this point.
The incident is the second reported shooting in Guadalupe this year following a February shooting that left a man injured with shotgun wound.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 805-681-4150. Anonymous tips can be left at 805-681-4171 or by visiting www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymoustips.html