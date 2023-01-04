Local teen artists will soon work on a large-scale mural depicting the past, present, and future of Santa Maria thanks to a project by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department. Artists previously worked on a similar project at Atkinson Park in Santa Maria.
The mural will be painted at the city’s Civic Center this month, weather permitting, will measure 16 feet high by 32 feet long, and face Broadway.
“There is a lot of learning in the process so it doesn't have to be a teen artist, it has to be a teen with some desire to learn about art,” said Dennis Smitherman, recreation services manager with the city. “Santa Maria has more art talent than I think people are aware of and we have a lot of potential artists."
The Recreation and Parks Department along with The Environment Makers have offered teens the opportunity to be involved in the mural process and help paint 16 4x8-foot wood panels during a three-day workshop at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center’s art studio.
Teens will get to participate in three workshops from Thursday through Saturday, led by artists Kym Cochran and Johnathan Smith.
Smith specializes in projection and light art and has worked in notable venues such as Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival, Sea Center at Stearns Wharf and many other Santa Barbara venues.
Cochran is a professional whose work is enjoyed by millions of people each year. Her more notable projects are “Carsland” and “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance,” both located in Anaheim at Disneyland, and the “Wizarding World of Harry Potter” in Orlando, Florida, at Universal Studios.
Cochran says that her background in education is actually in accounting and finance and that she fell into the art scene. If there is anything she can convey to the students, she said it would be to “don’t expect perfection, No. 1. No. 2, what I am hoping they’ll get out of this is how to collaborate and work with each other, because that is a skill that you need and the only reason I was given the opportunity to excel artistically is because it was my work ethic."
“I never had aspirations to work for Disneyland, and to work on projects like Star Wars. Never in a million years did that even cross my mind that that would happen and it did and that’s amazing,” she said.
Each workshop provides students with a different element that comes with learning about art murals such as how technology is used to scale up large art pieces, color mixing and matching, and application techniques using sponges, rollers and brushes.
According to Smitherman, the mural is a rather massive piece and the panels the teens are working with will be moved and installed at the Hobbs Civic Center, contributing to the final design. The mural will be finished by Cochran and Smith, and the city hopes for an unveiling in the springtime.
“We are having the teens help on the ground because once we start actually working on the mural they'll have to be using a lift and that's why we are having the teens help at ground level, for safety reasons,” said Smitherman.
Projects for additional art in the city are always in the works, according to Smitherman, helping to create a more welcoming environment with a lively atmosphere.
The next project will be creating drought tolerant spaces, including interpretive garden beds, he said.
"It will have separate areas showing different types of gardens that we can grow really well here in Santa Maria and that can also withstand a lower level of water than plain grass," he said.
