Local teen artists will soon work on a large-scale mural depicting the past, present, and future of Santa Maria thanks to a project by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.

Teen artists will soon work on a large-scale mural depicting the past, present and future of Santa Maria.

The mural will be painted at the city’s Civic Center this month, weather permitting, will measure 16 feet high by 32 feet long, and face Broadway.

“There is a lot of learning in the process so it doesn't have to be a teen artist, it has to be a teen with some desire to learn about art,” said Dennis Smitherman, recreation services manager with the city. “Santa Maria has more art talent than I think people are aware of and we have a lot of potential artists."

