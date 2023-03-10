Bailey Parnell's presentations have racked up millions of views on YouTube as part of the renowned TED Talk series.
On Thursday, Parnell brought her ideas to Santa Maria. The Brampton, Ontario, Canada, native spoke at Element Christian Church then. Parnell is the founder and CEO of SkillsCamp, a training company that helps organizations build the "soft skills" they need for success, namely, emotional intelligence and stress management.
Parnell has twice hosted TED Talks and her videos have gained around four million views on YouTube. Her work has been featured in Forbes, Good Morning America and FOX News.
Parnell's teachings have focused on finding ways to safely browse social media and not fully abstaining from using those types of apps.
"Social media is neither good nor bad," Parnell says in one of her TED Talks. "It's just the most recent tool we use to do what we have always done: tell stories and communicate with each other. When we talk about the dark side of social media, what we really talk about is the dark side of people."
Parnell urges people to have preventative and coping strategies to deal with the anxiety and depression that can be linked with social media use. Parnell's four steps to social media wellness are recognizing the problem, auditing your social media diet, creating a better online experience and modeling good behavior.
Parnell presents a final question and answer as part of her presentation: "Does social media hurt your mental health?" she asks. "It doesn't have to," is her answer.
Thursday's forum was hosted by Allan Hancock College’s Student Health Services, which partnered with community organizations.