Ted and Cheryl Maddux were the recipients of the 'Don Melby Ethics in Business Award' at The Rotary Club of Santa Maria's recent Centennial Celebration.
The more than 140 guests in attendance stood to congratulate the Madduxes on receiving the award during the Nov. 12 event at the Santa Maria Country Club.
The couple are third generation McDonald's owner/operators in the Santa Maria area, and are noted community supporters. Numerous area nonprofits large and small are indebted to their generosity including the Santa Maria Symphony, Discovery Museum, Natural History Museum, Dignity Health Care Center, Special Olympics, Allan Hancock College, Buena Vista Beautifiers and many, many others.
As hands-on owners, they have treated and trained their employees numbering in the thousands with kindness and care as they are often entry point employers.
Ted "allowed" Cheryl to retire from the gardening chores at commercial locations when she was nearly ready to deliver one of their children according to Cheryl at the celebration, to the delight of the audience.
Rotarians Jessa Brooks and Mayor Alice Patino presented the award to the couple, who have been partners in business and in life for over 50 years.
The Rotary Centennial Celebration benefited two area nonprofits: Boys and Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast and Rescue Mission, Women’s Home.
Club President Dr. Bob Curry presided over the program, introducing dignitaries including Mayor and Honorary Rotarian Alice Patino and 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson, who both presented the Club with Centennial Proclamations.
Dignitaries included Past Rotary District 5240 Governor Frank Ortiz and Past President of Allan Hancock College Dr. Ann Lewellen. Rotarian Presidents from area Clubs sponsored by The Rotary Club were also honored guests: from Breakfast Rotary President Berto Rodriguez; and from Rotary South, President Joe Gruba.
Noontime Past President Fred Donati presented a program which paid hommage to Club history including Founding Club President Jesse Chambers in 1922, visits by Paul Harris Rotary International Founder (1905) from Chicago, Illinois and Cecil B. DeMille while producing a movie in the Guadalupe dunes.
The contents of the recently opened Rotary Club Time Capsule were on display and included letters from the 50th and 75th anniversary presidents. “Has a man landed on Mars yet?” was asked by 75th Anniversary President Ron Nanning, who attended the celebration.
Curry will add his letter, including new queries, to the Time Capsule Suitcase and will seal it until 2047.
Dancing to the Crisptones was complemented by talented vocalist and Noon Rotarian Erinn Dougherty doing a fantastic Janis Joplin cover to wow Rotarians and guests.