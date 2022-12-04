Ted and Cheryl Maddux were the recipients of the 'Don Melby Ethics in Business Award' at The Rotary Club of Santa Maria's recent Centennial Celebration.

The more than 140 guests in attendance stood to congratulate the Madduxes on receiving the award during the Nov. 12 event at the Santa Maria Country Club. 

The couple are third generation McDonald's owner/operators in the Santa Maria area, and are noted community supporters. Numerous area nonprofits large and small are indebted to their generosity including the Santa Maria Symphony, Discovery Museum, Natural History Museum, Dignity Health Care Center, Special Olympics, Allan Hancock College, Buena Vista Beautifiers and many, many others.

