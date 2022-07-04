The Santa Maria Library will be hosting another round of Tech Help Saturdays, with two sessions in July.
On July 9 and 23, library staff will be available for one-on-one appointments between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to help patrons access library resources using personal smart devices.
Held at the main branch, 421 S. McClelland St., participants can learn how to access e-books and audio books using apps available for free with a library card. Users can receive guidance on topics like installing apps, creating e-mail accounts and best practices to ensure online privacy.
The program does not include assistance with hardware repair, virus removal, financial transactions or anything that requires the input of sensitive information. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own devices.
To make an appointment or ask questions call the library's information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.