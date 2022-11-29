The City of Santa Maria Public Library announced its next session of Tech Help Saturdays. Sessions will be held Saturday, Dec. 3 and Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Meet one-on-one with Library staff for a 25-minute session to learn more about accessing Library resources on a personal smart device.

Participants can learn how to access and download eBooks and audiobooks using apps available for free with a Library card.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0