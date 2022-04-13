The next session of Tech Help Saturdays will be held at the Santa Maria Public Library on April 16.
Meet one on one with library staff at the main library, 421 S. McClelland St., for a free 25-minute session between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Staff will educate patrons about accessing library resources on their personal smart devices. Participants can learn how to create email accounts, access and download e-books and employ best practices to ensure online safety.
The program will not include assistance with hardware repairs, virus removal, financial transactions or apps that require users to input sensitive information.
The next Tech Help Saturday will be April 30. Sessions are available by appointment only by calling the library at 805-925-0994, ext. 9562.