The Santa Maria Public Library is holding two Tech Help Saturdays this month, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 11 and June 25.
During each session, library staff will meet one on one with patrons to help them navigate using library resources through personal smart devices like phones and tablets.
Held at the library's main branch, 421 S McClelland St., participants will learn how to access and download e-books and audiobooks using applications that are free to use with a library card. Users can also receive guidance on technology topics like installing apps, creating email accounts and best practices for online privacy.
While the sessions will not include assistance with hardware repairs, virus removal, financial transactions or the input of sensitive personal information, participants are encouraged to bring their own devices.
Questions may be directed to the library's information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.