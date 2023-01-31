The City of Santa Maria Public Library announced its next sessions of Tech Help Saturdays on Saturday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants are able to meet one-on-one with library staff for a 25-minute session to learn more about accessing library resources on a personal smart device.

Sessions are available by appointment only by calling the library at (805) 925-0994 ext. 8562. The library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.

