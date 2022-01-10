The Santa Maria Public Library will host another Tech Help Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 15, to assist residents with accessing library resources on a personal smart device and other basic technology skills.
During Tech Help Saturday, library staff members are available by appointment to assist residents with downloading e-books and audiobooks with a library card via an app, as well as technology skills like installing apps, creating email accounts and best practices for ensuring online privacy.
Residents can schedule a 25-minute appointment for a one-on-one session with a library staff member by calling 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
The program will take place at the Main Branch Library located at 421 S. McClelland St.
The program will not include assistance with hardware repairs, virus removal, financial transactions or applications that require users to input sensitive information.
Questions may be directed to the library's information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.