More than a dozen students from Guadalupe, Santa Maria and Lompoc spent their Monday morning exploring and learning the foundations of the decades-old Chicano theater form known as teatro.
"This is the very first day for this program," Leo Cortez, director of outreach and education, said of PCPA's new Teatro YPP program. "We're creating it as we go, as well as outlining what we want to create. We want to give children a voice they otherwise wouldn't have."
Cortez said he spent a week formulating and outlining a proposal after PCPA received grant funding for the program. Designed for students without a strong theater background and conducted in both English and Spanish, the Teatro program is unique when compared to PCPA's traditional Young People's Project, an intensive summer program for aspiring stage actors.
"We knew these students would be coming in because their parents signed them up for an opportunity this summer," Cortez said. "We took these kids to see our performance of 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' in Solvang last night. Even for the parents, that was their first time seeing a play like this. Their excitement was beyond what I expected [and] they came in today enthusiastic about what we'd be doing."
After a morning of warm-up activities designed to introduce the fledgling actors to the program and each other, facilitators Emily Morales and Andres Ortiz introduced the children to the art of teatro, inside Hancock College's Severson Theater.
"Teatro is [simply] telling a story using your body," Morales told the group. "All theater is telling a story using your body, but what makes teatro different is that the point of it ... is to inspire [and] educate."
Born out of California's Central Valley, teatro's origins can be traced to the 1965 Delano grape strikes organized by the United Farm Workers. Founded by Agustin Lira and acclaimed playwright Luis Valdez, the troupe drew from various sources of inspiration — largely 16th-century Italian comedies and Mexican folk humor — to dramatize real-life events typically experienced by their audience.
"Teatro is a very different form of theater," Cortez explained. "It used fieldworkers — people who didn't have any interest in theater — to tell their story and educate people what they were going through. You didn't need the acting potential or acting training. All you do is present yourself and your story using music and song."
During an exercise where Ortiz told them to express a trait or emotion, students hunched over, clutching invisible canes and walkers, and feigned old age. They crawled, sat on the floor or pretended to suck their thumb when he told them they were babies. Smiles and outstretched arms accompanied happiness; slumped shoulders and buried faces followed a prompt of sadness.
Body language and nonverbal communication, Morales explained, is important in teatro, as they help actors connect to the audience and deliver their message in a more powerful manner. Over the next five days, students will develop and workshop stories they want to share during a performance showcase at the end of the program.
While Ortiz and Morales will help guide the students, the stories they chose to share will be up to them.
"[This] approach to theater is more about empowering the youth," Morales added. "We want them to learn how to use their voice, tell their stories and [let them know] the value those [stories] have."