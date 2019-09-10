The plane pull brings participants together to see which team can pull an airplane 12 feet the fastest.
Team members and donors take pledges to take part, with the funds going to support several hundred local Special Olympics athletes.
On Tuesday, the organization showed off the F-4 Phantom fighter jet and put together a team to pull the plane for the first time.
A group of several city rangers, Noontime Kiwanis Club members and AirFest committee members slipped on gloves before grabbing hold of a rope tied to the aircraft and pulling.
After a couple of seconds, the group developed enough momentum to get the plane moving.
Tony Quintanar, a Santa Maria city ranger, said pulling the plane took considerable effort.
“It’s a little difficult,” he said.
The city rangers would likely field a team for the plane pull next month, Quintanar said.
Other local agencies competing include the District Attorney’s Office, Probation Department and Santa Maria Police Department.
“We’ve got about 10 teams participating at the moment,” said Rudy Gutierrez, Special Olympics torch run coordinator for the area.
The plane pull will take place Oct. 12, the first day of the second annual Central Coast AirFest at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
“We’ve done this for several years down in Long Beach for Law Enforcement Torch Run as a Special Olympics fundraiser,” Gutierrez said. “But we thought it’d be cool to bring it down to the Central Coast.”
The goal during the inaugural event is to raise $30,000 to support the roughly 300 athletes who participate in Special Olympics in the North County area.
“The money goes back and it supports our athletes — helps them with the best uniforms, equipment, competition traveling,” Gutierrez said.
“We saw what happened over in Lompoc recently, but the community came and helped us out," he said referring to the Aug. 9 theft of Special Olympics softball equipment. "We’re always relying on support from community members and events like this.”
Those wishing to support the fundraiser can sign up as a team or an individual or simply pledge to sponsor another team.
Teams, made up of 15 people, need to commit a minimum of $900. Individuals sign up for a minimum $50 pledge, then fill in for teams that are short of the 15 members.
091019 Plane pull 02.jpg
Bill Brown, a Kiwanis Club member who wore a kilt to the event, tries to move a 30,000-pound fighter jet that will be used for the first “plane pull” at next month’s Central Coast AirFest in Santa Maria.
Len Wood, Staff
091019 Plane pull 03.jpg
Participants try to move a 30,000-pound fighter jet that will be used for the first “plane pull” at next month’s Central Coast AirFest at the Santa Maria Public Airport. Organizers hope to raise $30,000 to support North County Special Olympics athletes.
Len Wood, Staff
091019 Plane pull 04.jpg
An F-4 fighter jet waits for the first annual “plane pull” at next month’s Central Coast AirFest at the Santa Maria Public Airport. Organizers are signing up teams to compete in the event that will benefit the Special Olympics of Northern Santa Barbara County.
Len Wood, Staff
091019 Plane pull 05.jpg
Participants put on gloves before their attempt to move a 30,000-pound fighter jet that will be used for the first annual “plane pull” at next month’s Central Coast AirFest. Organizers are signing up teams to compete in the event that will benefit the Special Olympics of Northern Santa Barbara County
Len Wood, Staff
091019 Plane pull 01.jpg
Participants try to move a 30,000-pound fighter jet that will be used for the first “plane pull” at next month’s Central Coast AirFest at the Santa Maria Public Airport. Organizers are signing up teams to compete in the event that will benefit the Special Olympics of Northern Santa Barbara County.
Len Wood, Staff
091019 Plane pull 06.jpg
Participants try to move a 30,000-pound fighter jet that will be used for the first annual “plane pull” at next month’s Central Coast AirFest. Organizers are signing up teams to compete in the event that will benefit the Special Olympics of Northern Santa Barbara County
Len Wood, Staff
091019 Plane pull 07.jpg
Bill Brown, a Kiwanis Club member who wore a kilt to the event, throws up his hands after he tried to move a 30,000-pound fighter jet, only to find that the wheel chocks had prevented it from moving.
Len Wood Staff
091019 Plane pull 08.jpg
Participants try to move a 30,000-pound fighter jet that will be used for the first annual “plane pull” at next month’s Central Coast AirFest. Organizers are signing up teams to compete in the event that will benefit the Special Olympics of Northern Santa Barbara County
Len Wood Staff
091019 Plane pull 09.jpg
An organizer ties a tow rope to an F-4 fighter jet that will be used for the first annual “plane pull” at next month’s Central Coast AirFest. Organizers are signing up teams to compete in the event that will benefit the Special Olympics of Northern Santa Barbara County
Len Wood Staff
100718 CenCoast Airfest Gallery 02.jpg
Two members of the Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds pass within yards of each other above as they fly over the Santa Maria Public Airport during the Central Coast AirFest on Sunday.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
090718 CenCoast Airfest Gallery 01.jpg
Members of the Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds show one of their signature formations during the Central Coast Airfest Sunday at Santa Maria airport.
Frank Cowan Contributor
090718 CenCoast Airfest Gallery 04.jpg
Members of the Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds show one of their signature formations during the Central Coast Airfest at Santa Maria airport.
Frank Cowan Contributor
090718 CenCoast Airfest Gallery 12.jpg
Spectators look under a 1970's era Warthog jet fighter during the Central Coast Airfest Sunday at Santa Maria airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
090718 CenCoast Airfest Gallery 07.jpg
Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds pilot Capt. Sarah Dallaire waves to the crowd before she takes off during the Central Coast Airfest at Santa Maria airport.
Frank Cowan Contributor
100718 CenCoast Airfest Gallery 08.jpg
Part of the huge crowd of spectators watch the Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds perform during the Central Coast AirFest on Sunday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
090718 CenCoast Airfest Gallery 05.jpg
Members of the Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds fly in a precision formation during the Central Coast Airfest Sunday at Santa Maria airport.
Frank Cowan Contributor
090718 CenCoast Airfest Gallery 06.jpg
Members of the Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds show spectators their signature formation during the Central Coast Airfest Sunday at Santa Maria airport.
Frank Cowan Contributor
090718 CenCoast Airfest Gallery 23.jpg
A pilot in a U. S. Marine fighter training plane makes a pass over the airport during the Central Coast Airfest Sunday at Santa Maria airport.
Frank Cowan Contributor
100718 CenCoast Airfest Gallery 09.jpg
Performer Eric Tucker lands his Pier J-3 Cub on a 1990 ambulance during a stunt Sunday at the Santa Maria Public Airport during the Central Coast AirFest.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
090718 CenCoast Airfest Gallery 10.jpg
In the airshow opening ceremonies a parachutist brings in the flag of Canada during the Central Coast Airfest Sunday at Santa Maria airport.
Frank Cowan Contributor
090718 CenCoast Airfest Gallery 11.jpg
In the airshow opening ceremonies a parachutist brings in the American flag during the Central Coast Airfest Sunday at Santa Maria airport.
Frank Cowan Contributor
090718 CenCoast Airfest Gallery 03.jpg
Two members of the Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds pass within yards of each other above as they fly over Santa Maria airport during the Central Coast Airfest Sunday.
Frank Cowan Contributor
090718 CenCoast Airfest Gallery 13.jpg
Cruse Woesseer, 5, os Santa Maria gets an inside look at a Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue helicopter during the Central Coast Airfest Sunday at Santa Maria airport.
Frank Cowan Contributor
090718 CenCoast Airfest Gallery 14.jpg
Sammy Mason, flying a Pitt, looks tiny against a smoke trail during the Central Coast Airfest Sunday at Santa Maria airport.
Frank Cowan Contributor
090718 CenCoast Airfest Gallery 15.jpg
CHP officer Robert Shannon watches as Ethan Noriega, 7, of Santa Maria climbs out of a CHP aircraft during the Central Coast Airfest Sunday at Santa Maria airport.
Frank Cowan Contributor
090718 CenCoast Airfest Gallery 16.jpg
Experimental aircraft owner Vance Breese, of Santa Maria, left, shows William Linn, 13, of Colorado Springs a checklist for Breese's aircraft during the Central Coast Airfest Sunday at Santa Maria airport.
Frank Cowan Contributor
090718 CenCoast Airfest Gallery 17.jpg
Isaac Leon, 6, of Atascadero replaces a tennis ball protecting the nose of an experimental jet he accidentally knocked off during the Central Coast Airfest Sunday at Santa Maria airport.
Frank Cowan Contributor
090718 CenCoast Airfest Gallery 18.jpg
Spectators watch as an aircraft taxis during the beginning of the Central Coast Airfest Sunday at Santa Maria airport.
Frank Cowan Contributor
090718 CenCoast Airfest Gallery 19.jpg
Spectators watch as an pilot performs during the Central Coast Airfest Sunday at Santa Maria airport.
Frank Cowan Contributor
090718 CenCoast Airfest Gallery 20.jpg
Performer Sammy Mason does a barrel roll during the Central Coast Airfest Sunday at Santa Maria airport.
Frank Cowan Contributor
090718 CenCoast Airfest Gallery 21.jpg
Designer and builder Dustin Otterbath, of Santa Ynez watches as airshow spectators enter his photo and music booth he made from a Jet Stream 31 and 727 cowling at the Central Coast Airfest Sunday at Santa Maria airport.
Frank Cowan Contributor
090718 CenCoast Airfest Gallery 22.jpg
A performer leaves a smoke trail as spectators watch from the ground during the Central Coast Airfest Sunday at Santa Maria airport.
Frank Cowan Contributor
090718 CenCoast Airfest Gallery 24.jpg
A pilot in a U. S. Marine fighter training plane makes a pass behind a P-38 fighter during the Central Coast Airfest Sunday at Santa Maria airport.
Frank Cowan Contributor
090718 CenCoast Airfest Gallery 25.jpg
Pilot John Melby flies a Pitts bi-plane, Hanger 24, owned by a local craft brewery company, during the Central Coast Airfest Sunday at Santa Maria airport.
Frank Cowan Contributor
100718 CenCoast Airfest Gallery 26.jpg
Spectators shield their eyes against the sunlight as they watch a pilot perform during the Central Coast AirFest on Sunday at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
090718 CenCoast Airfest Gallery 27.jpg
A pilot leaves a heart shaped smoke ring for spectators at the Central Coast Airfest Sunday at Santa Maria airport.
Frank Cowan Contributor
090718 CenCoast Airfest Gallery 28.jpg
The Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds perform behind a Canadian jet parked on the tarmac during the Central Coast Airfest Sunday at Santa Maria airport.
Frank Cowan Contributor
051719 AirFest kickoff 11.jpg
T-38 fighter jets from Beale Air Force Base, near Yuba City, arrive during the kickoff preview of the second annual Central Coast AirFest. The two-day airshow will take place on Oct. 12 and 13 at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Len Wood Staff
051719 AirFest kickoff 03
Daniel Urquhart shows his niece Madelin, 1, some of the airplanes during the kickoff preview of the second annual Central Coast AirFest, set for Oct. 12 and 13.
Len Wood, Staff
051719 AirFest kickoff 07.jpg
Pilots from Point Mugu Naval Air Station get off their P-3 military aircraft during the kickoff preview of the second annual Central Coast AirFest. The two-day airshow at the Santa Maria Public Airport will take place on Oct. 12 and 13.
Len Wood Staff
051719 AirFest kickoff 02.jpg
Joey Hickox, left, talks with World War II fighter pilot Jim Kunkle, 97, next to a T-38 fighter jet from Beale Air Force Base, near Yuba City, during the kickoff preview of the second annual Central Coast AirFest. The two-day airshow at the Santa Maria Public Airport will take place on Oct. 12 and 13.
Len Wood, Staff
051719 AirFest kickoff 06.jpg
Marines from Camp Pendleton look at the T-38 trainer jet from Beale Air Force Base near Yuba City during the kickoff preview of the second annual Central Coast AirFest.
Len Wood, Staff
051719 AirFest kickoff 01.jpg
Two Osprey tilt rotor military aircraft from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton land during the kickoff preview of the second annual Central Coast AirFest. The two-day airshow at the Santa Maria Public Airport will take place on Oct. 12 and 13.
Len Wood, Staff
051719 AirFest kickoff 08.jpg
Jim Bray speaks about sponsorships next to the new poster for the second annual Central Coast AirFest. The two-day airshow at the Santa Maria Public Airport will take place on Oct. 12 and 13.
Len Wood Staff
051719 AirFest kickoff 10.jpg
A T-38 fighter jet arrives from Beale Air Force Base, near Yuba City, during the kickoff preview of the second annual Central Coast AirFest. The two-day airshow will take place on Oct. 12 and 13 at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Len Wood Staff
051719 AirFest kickoff 12.jpg
Pilots in T-38 fighter jets from Beale Air Force Base, near Yuba City, arrive during the kickoff preview of the second annual Central Coast AirFest. The two-day airshow will take place on Oct. 12 and 13 at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Len Wood Staff
051719 AirFest kickoff 04.jpg
Guests listen as Chris Kunkle speaks during the kickoff preview of the second annual Central Coast AirFest at the Santa Maria Public Airport. The two-day airshow will take place on Oct. 12 and 13.
Len Wood, Staff
051719 AirFest kickoff 05.jpg
Chris Kunkle talks to visitors during the kickoff preview of the second annual Central Coast AirFest at the Santa Maria Public Airport. The two-day airshow will take place on Oct. 12 and 13.
Len Wood, Staff
051719 AirFest kickoff 13.jpg
Personnel from Santa Barbara Sheriff's Dept. helicopter 4 secure the aircraft during the kickoff preview of the second annual Central Coast AirFest at the Santa Maria Public Airport. The two-day airshow will take place on Oct. 12 and 13.
Len Wood Staff
051719 AirFest kickoff 14.jpg
A T-38 jet trainer from Beale Air Force Base near Yuba City, gets some fuel during the kickoff preview of the second annual Central Coast AirFest. The two-day airshow at the Santa Maria Public Airport will take place on Oct. 12 and 13.
Len Wood Staff
051719 AirFest kickoff 15.jpg
An Osprey tilt rotor military aircraft from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton lands at the Santa Maria Public Airport during the kickoff preview of the second annual Central Coast AirFest. The two-day airshow will take place on Oct. 12 and 13.
Len Wood Staff
051719 AirFest kickoff 16.jpg
A P-3 military aircraft from Point Mugu Naval Air Station arrives during the kickoff preview of the second annual Central Coast AirFest. The two-day airshow at the Santa Maria Public Airport will take place on Oct. 12 and 13.
Len Wood Staff
051719 AirFest kickoff 17.jpg
Marines from Camp Pendleton get off their Osprey tilt rotor military aircraft during the kickoff preview of the second annual Central Coast AirFest. The two-day airshow at the Santa Maria Public Airport will take place on Oct. 12 and 13.
Len Wood Staff
051719 AirFest kickoff 18.jpg
Marines from Camp Pendleton get off their Osprey tilt rotor military aircraft during the kickoff preview of the second annual Central Coast AirFest. The two-day airshow at the Santa Maria Public Airport will take place on Oct. 12 and 13.
Len Wood Staff
051719 AirFest kickoff 19.jpg
A T-38 fighter jet arrives from Beale Air Force Base, near Yuba City, during the kickoff preview of the second annual Central Coast AirFest. The two-day airshow will take place on Oct. 12 and 13 at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Len Wood, Staff
051719 AirFest kickoff 20.jpg
Osprey tilt rotor military aircraft from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton park during the kickoff preview of the second annual Central Coast AirFest. The two-day airshow at the Santa Maria Public Airport will take place on Oct. 12 and 13.
Len Wood Staff
051719 AirFest kickoff 21.jpg
Osprey tilt rotor military aircraft from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton park during the kickoff preview of the second annual Central Coast AirFest. The two-day airshow at the Santa Maria Public Airport will take place on Oct. 12 and 13.
Len Wood Staff
Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers.