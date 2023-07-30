Tatyanna Juliet Butler received a heartwarming graduation gift from someone she hasn't seen in well over a decade.
Ingrid Gutshall, Butler’s kindergarten teacher at the now shuttered May Grisham Elementary in Orcutt, mailed a letter to her congratulating her on graduating high school. The note included kind words and a picture of Butler when she was in her class.
Vannessa Lopez, Butler’s mother, says she couldn't believe that “amazing teacher held on to this beautiful picture” of her daughter for 12 years, in order to give the best graduation gift.
The gesture left Lopez in tears. The mother said that during Butler’s childhood they moved more than 10 times and she wasn’t able to find many of her pictures from her daughter's early school years.
“Throughout elementary and middle school I was moving constantly, so it was difficult to maintain friends, but the people who were always there for me and who I would always look up to were teachers,” said Butler. “I really appreciated this and it just meant so much more to me that this teacher thought of me after so long.
"It’s been hard making that connection with someone, but I really felt it when I received that letter.”
Gutshall described May Grisham Elementary was an “exceptional school” and said the year Butler was in kindergarten was the last year the school was open. It was also Gutshall’s last kindergarten class ever — she retired after the school was closed in order for Orcutt Academy High School to open.
Gutshall said members of the staff at May Grisham remain close friends, with many of them having been part of that elementary school for over 20 years. Gutshall taught for more than 30 years in the same classroom.
During a lunch meeting 12 years ago, Gutshall and her colleagues discussed the idea of sending cards to their students many years later, in honor of them being their last class of students at Grisham.
“I just felt it was special because it was the last class at May Grisham School and those kids are special. I wanted them to know I was proud of them,” said Gutshall. “Teachers care about their students and they continue to care about their students and lots of teachers reach out to their past students and are always sending good wishes.”
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Butler said she wrote back to Gutshall two days after receiving the letter expressing her gratitude, and thanked her former teacher for showing her an example of a good person.
“Obviously, I adopted good habits as a child from her because I am achieving good things now,” said Butler. "So I thanked her for that and I thanked her for sending the letter and spending the time to do that because she’s not my teacher anymore and it’s been years since I’ve seen her."
“(Butler) wrote me a lovely letter and sent some photographs and that's one of the fun things about sending out these cards is the kids are reaching out to me now,” said Gutshall. “I get to stay in contact with them and hear about what their plans are for the future. So that’s really exciting.”
Butler lives in Hollister and just graduated from Hollister High School. She will be attending Gavilan College in the fall, where she will be studying nursing, possibly in the pediatric field.
“I've always loved the medical field because my parents are in the medical field and they set really good examples on how rewarding the medical field can be,” she said.
Butler said people would describe her as a very bubbly person who is happy and always excited to be around others. She also enjoys art, such as drawing and painting.
“It’s important to live true to yourself and make those good connections with people,” she said.
Butler considers Santa Maria to be her hometown, because even though she’s moved around so much due to her parents pursuing their education and starting their careers, all her family lives in Santa Maria and “it just feels like home.”
“We are just proud of her journey as far as what she’s turned into as an adult. Of course you want your children to be successful, that's your goal in life, but I think another goal as a parent is to produce good human beings,” said Lopez. “With her I can see that she’s just such a good person and she's going to be a good person all her life. She cares about people.”
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.