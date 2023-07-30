Tatyanna Juliet Butler received a heartwarming graduation gift from someone she hasn't seen in well over a decade.

Ingrid Gutshall, Butler’s kindergarten teacher at the now shuttered May Grisham Elementary in Orcutt, mailed a letter to her congratulating her on graduating high school. The note included kind words and a picture of Butler when she was in her class.

Vannessa Lopez, Butler’s mother, says she couldn't believe that “amazing teacher held on to this beautiful picture” of her daughter for 12 years, in order to give the best graduation gift.

