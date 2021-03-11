From the March 11, 1998 edition of the Santa Maria Times:
Capps slaps Bordonaro
Strong vote in SB County fuels victory
By Christine Bedell
Central Coast voters passed Walter Capps' political legacy to his widow Tuesday by decisively electing her the next 22nd Congressional District representative.
Lois Capps, a former school nurse, defeated Republican Assemblyman Tom Bordonaro and Libertarian Robert Bakhaus with 52.7 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results.
Bordonaro finished second with 44.8 percent and Bakhaus third with 1.8 percent, according to counts from San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.
Both counties still have an unknown number of absentee and provisional votes to tally in the coming week but, confident the vote will continue to go her way, Capps declared victory at a party in Santa Barbara's El Paseo courtyard.
"This is so special for all of us because it's about completing Walter's term in office," Capps told her enthusiastic audience. "We did this together, all of us, and we did it for him."
When sworn into office, Lois Capps will fill the seat vacated Oct. 29 when Walter, her husband of 37 years, suffered a fatal heart attack.
