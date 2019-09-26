The hair started to fall on the concrete of the Taylor Elementary School campus Thursday morning, signifying the return of the school’s Gold Day celebration in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Kindergarten to sixth grade students stood outside to watch Assistant Principal Jillian Jordan, special education teacher and soccer coach Tim Rapson, P.E. teacher and flag football coach Tim Mohr, sixth grade social studies teacher Mario DeCarlo and community member Ryan Bailey all lost their hair for a good cause.
The northeast Santa Maria school worked with the St. Baldrick's Foundation to host the head-shaving event on campus as part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, recognized each September.
Leading up to the event, students participated in a coin drive with a goal of raising $1,000 and a chance to witness the head-shaving.
All funds raised will go toward the Sam Jeffers Foundation, a Grover Beach nonprofit organization that funds research into and raises awareness of childhood cancers.
The foundation is led by teacher Sabrina Jeffers, who's son Sam died from cancer at the age of 8.
In just one month, Taylor students raised more than $3,000, according to Loftus and Jorde.
Upon learning they had far exceeded their goal, the cheers from students could be heard across campus Thursday morning.
The cheers grew louder once the five volunteers who agreed to participate took their seats on the multipurpose stage, ready for the razors.
Students and teachers in the crowd sported their own creative hairstyles to show their support.
Some arrived with shark hairstyles, while others dyed their hair blue, pink or gold to commemorate the day.
“This is the second time we’ve done the event at the school, and the kids really enjoyed it the last time,” said Jorde, while sporting her new haircut. “It’s fun to watch the teachers do it and it’s fun to get the coaches up here. I went ahead and did it again because it’s for a great cause.”
It’s the second year in a row Jorde went with a shaved look. She watched a sea of Taylor Elementary kids laughing, cheering and clapping as they saw her lose her head of hair.
“There’s something kind of different when a woman shaves her head,” Jorde said, smiling. "They get a little amped up about it."
She immediately noticed the difference between having her hair, then losing it after 8 a.m.
“It’s cold,” Jorde jokingly said. “But this is the fun stage when it’s all the way down like this.”
Beyond the fun, Jorde said the purpose of the event is to honor Jeffers and other families impacted by cancer.
“It’s a tribute to him and our way of supporting Sabrina that, No. 1, we’re going to rally together and support other families going through what she went through and, then, it’s an opportunity for the school to show that the whole community can rise together,” Jorde said.
Bailey, who works for TRI Muscle Therapy in Orcutt, was the lone nonteacher who volunteered to brave the razor.
Students yelled out, "Shave his beard!" during his haircut. But Bailey responded, "I wanted to keep (my beard) just to keep everything else warm."
Bailey said he was grateful that he took time away from tending to his muscle therapy clients to participate in Taylor’s Gold Day.
“You know what? It was a great opportunity to be a part of this,” Bailey said. “It’s my first time with the foundation, so I thought today was a great opportunity to (volunteer). Jillian is one of my clients and brought it up (to me) so I was like, ’Why not?’”
