Tattoo parlor, salon owners face the unknown as wait for reopening continues

Brock said he believes there is a disconnect in the fact people are permitted to gather in other facilities but cannot schedule a tattoo appointment where precautions already are in place.

"Bars are allowed to open, but we’re not, even though we’re trained in this. It doesn’t necessarily make sense to me," he said.

Financial hardships

Over the three months Brock has not been able to make an income, he relied on the generosity of donations from loyal customers and his family's church.

"The only way we’ve been able to stay afloat is by our community sending us gifts, sending us food. I can think of 100 people who have helped us," he said.

In addition, the lack of available loans for small businesses is something both Brock and Orcutt salon owner Sheila Gibilisco noted as an additional challenge over the course of the pandemic.

Gibilisco, owner of full-service salon and spa InSPArations, was able to reopen the doors of her salon and spa June 1 but is currently only able to offer hair services, limiting everyone to part-time hours. She said she was able to obtain paycheck protection very recently.