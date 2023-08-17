Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley kicks off Sept. 28

Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley will return Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, offering a four-day culinary experience of the region's food, wine and culture.

Tickets are now on sale at TasteSYV.com.

