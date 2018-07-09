After increasing fire restrictions July 3 in Los Padres National Forest, officials increased restrictions again Saturday as a result of the increasing danger of wildfires.
The July 3 restrictions prohibited campfires anywhere on the forest except in designated campgrounds, and as of July 7, all recreational target shooting is banned throughout the forest.
Forest officials said the ban is due to increasing hazards resulting from the seasonal decline of fuel moisture levels and predicted “fire weather” — high heat, low relative humidity and strong winds.
The restriction will remain in effect until the end of fire season in late autumn, a U.S. Forest Service spokesman said.
A violation is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, imprisonment for up to six months or both, and officers will strictly enforce the ban in all areas of the forest, the spokesman said.
The only places in the Los Padres where firearms can be discharged are the designated target ranges at Winchester Canyon Gun Club and Ojai Valley Gun Club.
However, during open hunting seasons, anyone possessing a valid California hunting license may discharge a firearm at legal game birds or mammals, the spokesman said.
Zone A rifle deer season, which applies to the majority of Los Padres National Forest, is scheduled to open Aug. 11.
Zone D-13 season, which includes the Mt. Pinos and parts of the Ojai ranger districts, is set to open Oct. 13.