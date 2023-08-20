004-smt-news-day-of-hope-tara-machin-004.jpg
Screenings starting at age 30 helped Tara Machin catch breast cancer early.

 Randy De La Peña, Contributor

Tara Machin had waited her whole life for something few people have to anticipate. Breast cancer had taken her father, leaving her in the ultra-high-risk category.

“I want people to know that if you’re male, you can get breast cancer. My father felt the lump, didn’t do anything about it because he thought it couldn’t possibly be breast cancer. By the time he had it checked out, it was too late and had spread. He was 56 when he died,” said Machin, a Santa Maria resident.

She wasn’t taking that chance. The 49 year-old began her screenings at age 30. She was vigilant about mammograms, and ultimately it was one of those which detected her tumor in November 2021.

