Tara Machin had waited her whole life for something few people have to anticipate. Breast cancer had taken her father, leaving her in the ultra-high-risk category.
“I want people to know that if you’re male, you can get breast cancer. My father felt the lump, didn’t do anything about it because he thought it couldn’t possibly be breast cancer. By the time he had it checked out, it was too late and had spread. He was 56 when he died,” said Machin, a Santa Maria resident.
She wasn’t taking that chance. The 49 year-old began her screenings at age 30. She was vigilant about mammograms, and ultimately it was one of those which detected her tumor in November 2021.
“I hadn’t even felt it. I went in for a regular screening and they caught it super early. So I was able to avoid the full mastectomy and chemo,” Machin said.
She underwent a lumpectomy and radiation for invasive ductal carcinoma.
“Ten years ago, the treatment plan would have been much more aggressive, but I also think it helped that I did everything right, that I did my regular screenings. It’s crazy how much it’s changed. I almost feel a little bit of survivor’s guilt. I didn’t have to lose a breast, go through chemo, all the traumatic stuff a lot of people have to go through,” Machin said.
Still, her treatment wasn’t without struggle. The only child was 1,200 miles away from most of her relatives, leaving her with only her husband, Dave Machin, for support just barely out of a global pandemic. At the same time, their only son was back East in college, and she was supporting her own aging mother who was struggling with long COVID.
Machin was in the emergency room with her mother when her own test result came in.
“I think it’s hard for anybody to hear that news You don’t know what the treatment’s going to be, what’s going to happen, and having seen your parent pass away of breast cancer, I immediately went there,” Tara said.
With so much on her plate, she retired from a lengthy career in the wine industry, including years as the lab manager at Cambria Winery. But she never stopped moving.
Through it all, Tara continued crocheting blankets for the Mission Hope infusion center, a practice she began 15 years ago when her father was diagnosed.
Mission Hope offered the support she needed well beyond medical care.
In addition to the cancer rehabilitation program, Machin met with the Mission Hope dietician and took advantage of physical therapy with John Malinowski.
“Just going to class and seeing human beings once a week really helped with emotional support. I’m amazed that’s offered for free, and I don’t know why more people aren’t taking advantage of that,” Tara said.
On the other hand, it took her some time to convince herself to go to the young breast cancer support group.
“I put it off because I thought I didn’t need it. I didn’t want to take a spot from someone else. But it really does help with mental health, and there are empty chairs,” she said.
Today, she’s back teaching wine analysis part time, volunteering at Nipomo’s Dana Adobe, volunteering at food banks, and enjoying travel with her husband.
The day after her last radiation treatment, they hit Route 66 and ran the iconic road clear to Chicago, reading historic guide books along the way.
And in August, she saw her own handiwork in action.
“I went in for one of my checkups and there was a lady standing there with one of my blankets. It’s very cool that someone benefits from something I enjoy doing,” Tara said.