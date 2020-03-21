Tanker crash on Hwy 166 dumps crude oil into Cuyama River

Crews are working to clean up crude oil that spilled into the Cuyama River when a tanker truck went off Highway 166 and rolled down an embankment Saturday morning, according to a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.

The tanker truck carrying 6,000 gallons of crude oil crashed around 6 a.m. about 20 miles east of Highway 101, and County Fire responded with three engines and a hazardous materials unit with an oil spill containment trailer, the spokesman said.

Officials said the driver was not injured in the crash.

The amount of oil that spilled into the river was not released, but the oil is moving toward Twitchell Dam, the County Fire spokesman said.

Officials had set up three lines of defense against the oil, including a yellow oil boom just below the crash site, then a dirt berm and finally 2-foot square oil absorption pads.

County crews are working to install pipes beneath the site to allow water to continue flowing past the dirt berm, the spokesman said.