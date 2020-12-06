Take-home Lego packs available at Santa Maria Public Library next week

With the cancelation of the Santa Maria Public Library's Lego program this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the library is offering take-home Lego packs for youth ages 6 to 17 beginning next week, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.

Packs will be available during curbside pickup hours at the Main Branch Library beginning Tuesday, with registration required beforehand, van de Kamp said.

Families will be able to register each month for a new pack to take home, containing Lego bricks, a booklist, challenge cards and activity ideas, van de Kamp said. The check-out period for each pack is two weeks, with Legos sanitized between uses.

Families are encouraged to keep checked-out Legos separate from their own at home, and to submit photos of their creations, van de Kamp said.

To register for a pack beginning Saturday, visit the events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/Library or call (805) 925-0994.

Pickup hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, contact the library’s Youth Services division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.

The Santa Maria Public Library Main Branch is located at 421 S. McClelland St.

