Santa Maria's Tailwinds Bicycle Club may have disbanded, but its impact will carry on.
The club decided to disband this year due to a number of factors, but, with a healthy balance in their savings account, members found a way to carry on their mission.
Tailwinds members gathered at Bici Centro in Santa Maria this week and delivered a $31,579 check to MOVE Santa Barbara County, an organization that advocates for sustainable and healthy transportation. The group pushes for equitable infrastructure for walking, cycling and public transportation throughout the county.
Tailwinds was formed by about a half dozen riders on March 14, 1982 by Doug Palmer of Orcutt and Ron Holt of Nipomo. The group organized rides each week, publicized through local bike shops, but membership never took off until the nation-wide cycling boom a few years later. The group held its first Windmill ride with a couple hundred riders and soon after officially formed as a non-profit, taking donations to promote safe cycling in the area's local schools.
The club eventually stopped holding its annual Windmill ride, its main event and fundraiser, which factored into it disbanding.
Ken Dahmen is the manager at Bici Centro in Santa Maria, located at 310 E. Oak Street, and Dahmen accepted the donation from Tailwinds on Tuesday at the shop. Dahmen has been involved in the Santa Maria bicycling community for nearly a decade and is also on the MOVE Santa Barbara County board of directors.
Bici Centro is a non-profit DIY bicycle repair shop and cycling education center. It offers essential services Monday through Saturday from 1-5 p.m.