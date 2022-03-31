The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is organizing Active Living programs at the Elwin Mussell Center during April that include table tennis, indoor pickleball and mah-jongg.
Table tennis and indoor pickleball will provide players of all levels the opportunity for challenging play, skill development and engaging fitness, according to a city spokesperson.
Table tennis will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting April 5. Indoor pickleball will begin after April 1 and run from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursdays. Loaner equipment will be provided.
Mah-jongg, a Chinese rummy-like game played with tiles instead of cards, is great for the brain, full of strategy and skill, according to the spokesperson. The free program will be held from noon to 4 p.m. every Friday and on the first and third Wednesday of the month at the same time.
Located at 510 E. Park Ave., the Elwin Mussell Center provides programs for adults 50 years and older, both working and retired. An online calendar of programs can be found at www.smvscc.org/calendar.
Questions may be directed to the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.