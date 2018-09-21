The Santa Ynez Valley Foundation has awarded more than $75,000 in grants to local nonprofit organizations that provide safety net services, educational opportunities and art programs throughout the Valley, said Anne Christensen, executive director of the foundation.
Funds from the foundation’s endowment and support from donations provide the money for the annual grants.
With the latest round of funding, foundation grants provided to the community this year have reached more than $147,500.
“Nonprofits give critical resources and vital support,” said Rich Nagler, foundation board president. “Our grants provide assistance so that they can do their good work even better. Together, we are strengthening lives and building community for the next generation.”
Organizations that received grants in the latest round of funding include Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Santa Ynez Valley Fruit and Vegetable Rescue, Los Alamos Valley Senior Citizens for the Senior Center, Solvang Senior Center and Friends of the Los Alamos Library.
Also receiving grants are Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding, Santa Ynez Valley Chorale, Solvang Elementary School District Education Foundation for Solvang Arts and Music, or SAM.
Rounding out the list of the latest recipients are NatureTrack Foundation Inc., Boy Scouts of America and the Allan Hancock College Foundation Promise Program, which is in addition to the $70,000 awarded by the foundation in student scholarships.
The Valley Foundation is committed to providing $30,000 over the next five years to the Promise Program, which guarantees high school graduates entering Allan Hancock College will get their first year of tuition free, Christensen said.
The foundation’s 12-member board of directors reviews all submitted proposals to determine which nonprofit organizations will receive the grants, which are made on a quarterly basis to organizations that focus on health and human services, seniors, youth, education and arts and culture.
Funds are provided for program support, operating expenses, outreach efforts, critical needs, program accessibility and innovative programs, Christensen said.
“Our community remains vibrant in part because of the important work done by our local nonprofit organizations,” said Jessica Tade, a foundation board member.
“Valley Foundation grants support nonprofits as they implement necessary programs and provide essential services — all of which enhance the quality of life for all Valley residents,” Tade said.
Founded in 1991 by Stuart C. Gildred, the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation works to improve the lives of Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos residents by investing in programs that feed the poor, promote health, nurture seniors, challenge youth and inspire the community to make a difference, Christensen said.
The foundation also builds permanent funds to enhance residents’ quality of life now and in the future.
For more information, visit syvalleyfoundation.org.