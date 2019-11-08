{{featured_button_text}}

Santa Ynez Valley residents over 14 years old can learn how to save a life in Cottage Health’s local “HeartSaver” adult CPR class on Friday, Nov. 22.

The class will be presented from noon to 3 p.m. in the front conference room of Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital at 2050 Viborg Road in Solvang.

The “HeartSaver” class covers cardiopulmonary resuscitation as well as foreign body airway obstruction plus instruction on how to use an automated external defibrillator on anyone over the age of 8, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Attendees will also learn the links in the American Heart Association’s "Chain of Survival," including the importance of dialing 911 in a cardiac emergency, the spokeswoman said.

The class is appropriate for nonprofessional caregivers and those who want to learn those skills. Participants will receive a course completion card upon successfully finishing the class.

The class fee is $25 per person, and space is very limited, the spokeswoman said.

Preregistration is required before Nov. 20 and can be completed online by visiting www.cottagehealth.org/classes-events/ or by calling 805-569-7325.

